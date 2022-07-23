45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region common to the circles r = 2 sin θ and r = 1
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region common to the circles r = 2 sin θ and r = 1
31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(1, √3)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The upper half of the parabola x=y ², originating at (0, 0)
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the lemniscate r² = 6 sin 2θ
75–76. Graphs to polar equations Find a polar equation for each conic section. Assume one focus is at the origin.
57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r = 2 - 2 sin θ b