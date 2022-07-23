57–62. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling the vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 3/(2 + cos θ)
57–62. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling the vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 3/(2 + cos θ)
41–44. Intersection points and area Find all the intersection points of the following curves. Find the area of the entire region that lies within both curves
r = 1 + sin θ and r = 1 + cos θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside one leaf of the rose r = cos 5θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r = 4 - 2 cos θ
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=t,y= √(4−t²) a
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
{Use of Tech} The complete limaçon r=4−2cosθ