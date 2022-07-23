Without calculating derivatives, determine the slopes of each of the lines tangent to the curve r=8 cos θ−4 at the origin.
53–56. Simple curves Tabulate and plot enough points to sketch a graph of the following equations.
r = 1 - cos θ
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Key Concepts
Polar Coordinates
Graphing Polar Equations
Properties of the Cardioid
{Use of Tech} Implicit function graph Explain and carry out a method for graphing the curve x = 1 + cos² y − sin² y using parametric equations and a graphing utility.
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
x² = 12y
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
An ellipse with vertices (±5, 0), passing through the point (4, 3/5)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
A circle centered at the origin with radius 4, generated counterclockwise
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete cardioid r = 4 + 4 sin θ