Textbook Question
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The point on a parabola closest to the focus is the vertex.
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Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The point on a parabola closest to the focus is the vertex.
Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
e. Prove that the values of θ for which ℓ is parallel to the y-axis satisfy tan θ = f(θ)/f'(θ).
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. There are two points on the curve x=−4 cos t, y=sin t, for 0≤t≤2π, at which there is a vertical tangent line.