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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.3.82e
Chapter 12, Problem 12.3.82e

Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
e. Prove that the values of θ for which ℓ is parallel to the y-axis satisfy tan θ = f(θ)/f'(θ).


Graph of a polar curve r = f(θ) with tangent line ℓ at point P(r, θ), showing angles θ, φ, and α.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\) relate to Cartesian coordinates \((x, y)\) by the equations \(x = r \cos \theta\) and \(y = r \sin \theta\), where \(r = f(\theta)\) for the given curve.
To find the slope of the tangent line \(\ell\) at point \(P\), we need to compute \(\frac{dy}{dx}\). Using the chain rule, express \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) as \(\frac{\frac{dy}{d\theta}}{\frac{dx}{d\theta}}\).
Calculate \(\frac{dx}{d\theta}\) and \(\frac{dy}{d\theta}\) using the product rule: \(\frac{dx}{d\theta} = f'(\theta) \cos \theta - f(\theta) \sin \theta\), \(\frac{dy}{d\theta} = f'(\theta) \sin \theta + f(\theta) \cos \theta\).
Substitute these derivatives into the expression for the slope of the tangent line: \(\frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{f'(\theta) \sin \theta + f(\theta) \cos \theta}{f'(\theta) \cos \theta - f(\theta) \sin \theta}\).
Since the tangent line \(\ell\) is parallel to the y-axis, its slope is undefined, which means the denominator of \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) must be zero: \(f'(\theta) \cos \theta - f(\theta) \sin \theta = 0\). Rearranging this gives: \(f'(\theta) \cos \theta = f(\theta) \sin \theta\), which leads to \(\tan \theta = \frac{f(\theta)}{f'(\theta)}\). This completes the proof.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Conversion to Cartesian Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius r and angle θ, where x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. Understanding this conversion is essential to relate the polar curve r = f(θ) to Cartesian coordinates (x, y), which helps analyze tangents and normals in the xy-plane.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Slope of the Tangent Line to a Polar Curve

The slope of the tangent line to a polar curve at a point is given by dy/dx, which can be found using the chain rule: dy/dx = (dy/dθ) / (dx/dθ). This requires differentiating x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ with respect to θ, incorporating both f(θ) and its derivative f'(θ).
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Condition for a Line to be Parallel to the y-axis

A line is parallel to the y-axis if its slope is undefined, meaning dx/dθ = 0 (vertical tangent). Using this condition on the derivatives of x and y with respect to θ leads to the relationship tan θ = f(θ)/f'(θ), which characterizes the angles θ where the tangent line is vertical.
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Disk Method Using y-Axis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

d. The point on a parabola closest to the focus is the vertex.

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


e. There are two points on the curve x=−4 cos t, y=sin t, for 0≤t≤2π, at which there is a vertical tangent line.

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Textbook Question

63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.


The curve r = sin³(θ/3), for 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/2

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Textbook Question

(Use of Tech) Finger curves: r = f(θ) = cos(aᶿ) - 1.5, where a = (1 + 12π)^(1/(2π)) ≈ 1.78933

d. Plot the curve with various values of k. How many fingers can you produce?

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