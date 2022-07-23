45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region common to the circles r = 2 sin θ and r = 1
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region common to the circles r = 2 sin θ and r = 1
53–57. Conic sections
c. Find the eccentricity of the curve.
x²/4 + y²/25 = 1
3–6. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to find a description of the following curves in terms of x and y. Give a geometric description and the positive orientation of the curve.
x = sin t - 3, y = cos t + 6; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
b. At what point does the tangency occur?
57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r = 2 - 2 sin θ b
42–43. Intersection points Find the intersection points of the following curves.
r= √(cos3t) and r= √(sin3t)