Express the polar equation r=f(θ) in parametric form in Cartesian coordinates, where θ is the parameter.
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region common to the circles r = 2 sin θ and r = 1
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Key Concepts
Polar Coordinates and Graphing
Area Calculation in Polar Coordinates
Finding Intersection Points of Polar Curves
31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(1, √3)
65–68. Eccentricity-directrix approach Find an equation of the following curves, assuming the center is at the origin. Graph the curve, labeling vertices, foci, asymptotes (if they exist), and directrices.
A hyperbola with vertices (0, ±2) and directrices y = ±1
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
b. At what point does the tangency occur?
57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r = 2 - 2 sin θ b
42–43. Intersection points Find the intersection points of the following curves.
r= √(cos3t) and r= √(sin3t)