31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
A parabola that opens to the right with directrix x = -4
31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
A parabola that opens to the right with directrix x = -4
85–87. Grazing goat problems Consider the following sequence of problems related to grazing goats tied to a rope. (See the Guided Project Grazing goat problems.)
A circular corral of unit radius is enclosed by a fence. A goat inside the corral is tied to the fence with a rope of length 0≤a≤2 (see figure). What is the area of the region (inside the corral) that the goat can graze? Check your answer with the special cases a=0 and a=2.
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = 8 + 2t, y = 1; −∞ < t < ∞
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
Let L be the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px for p>0. Let F be the focus of the parabola, P be any point on the parabola to the left of L, and D be the (shortest) distance between P and L. Show that for all P, D+|FP|+ is a constant. Find the constant.
Given three polar coordinate representations for the origin.
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 1 - sin θ; (1/2, π/6)