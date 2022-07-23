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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.1.75
Chapter 12, Problem 12.1.75

73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.


x=cos t+t sin t,y=sin t−t cos t; t=π/4

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1
Identify the parametric equations given: \(x = \cos t + t \sin t\) and \(y = \sin t - t \cos t\).
Find the derivatives of \(x\) and \(y\) with respect to \(t\): compute \(\frac{dx}{dt}\) and \(\frac{dy}{dt}\) using the product rule where necessary.
Evaluate \(\frac{dx}{dt}\) and \(\frac{dy}{dt}\) at \(t = \frac{\pi}{4}\) to find the slope of the tangent line using \(\frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{\frac{dy}{dt}}{\frac{dx}{dt}}\).
Calculate the coordinates of the point on the curve at \(t = \frac{\pi}{4}\) by substituting \(t\) into the original parametric equations to get \((x_0, y_0)\).
Use the point-slope form of the line equation: \(y - y_0 = m(x - x_0)\), where \(m\) is the slope found in step 3, to write the equation of the tangent line.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations

Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves. Understanding how to work with these equations is essential for finding derivatives and tangent lines.
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Parameterizing Equations

Derivative of Parametric Curves

To find the slope of the tangent line to a parametric curve, compute dy/dx by dividing dy/dt by dx/dt, provided dx/dt ≠ 0. This method uses the chain rule and allows determination of the instantaneous rate of change of y with respect to x at a given parameter value.
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Equation of a Tangent Line

Once the slope of the tangent line at a point is found, the tangent line's equation can be written using the point-slope form: y - y₀ = m(x - x₀), where (x₀, y₀) is the point on the curve and m is the slope. This equation represents the line that just touches the curve at that point.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.

A parabola that opens to the right with directrix x = -4

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Textbook Question

85–87. Grazing goat problems Consider the following sequence of problems related to grazing goats tied to a rope. (See the Guided Project Grazing goat problems.)


A circular corral of unit radius is enclosed by a fence. A goat inside the corral is tied to the fence with a rope of length 0≤a≤2 (see figure). What is the area of the region (inside the corral) that the goat can graze? Check your answer with the special cases a=0 and a=2.


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Textbook Question

15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.

a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.


x = 8 + 2t, y = 1; −∞ < t < ∞

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Textbook Question

90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.

Let L be the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px for p>0. Let F be the focus of the parabola, P be any point on the parabola to the left of L, and D be the (shortest) distance between P and L. Show that for all P, D+|FP|+ is a constant. Find the constant.

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Textbook Question

Given three polar coordinate representations for the origin.

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Textbook Question

11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.


r = 1 - sin θ; (1/2, π/6)

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