73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=cos t+t sin t,y=sin t−t cos t; t=π/4
73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=cos t+t sin t,y=sin t−t cos t; t=π/4
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = 8 + 2t, y = 1; −∞ < t < ∞
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
Let L be the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px for p>0. Let F be the focus of the parabola, P be any point on the parabola to the left of L, and D be the (shortest) distance between P and L. Show that for all P, D+|FP|+ is a constant. Find the constant.
Given three polar coordinate representations for the origin.
Second derivative Assume a curve is given by the parametric equations x=f(t) and y=g(t), where f and g are twice differentiable. Use the Chain Rule to show that y″x=(fʹ(t)g″(t)−gʹ(t)f″(t))/(fʹ(t))³.
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 1 - sin θ; (1/2, π/6)