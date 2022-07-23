Textbook Question
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2t sin t - t² cos t, y = 2t cos t + t² sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
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81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2t sin t - t² cos t, y = 2t cos t + t² sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
How does the eccentricity determine the type of conic section?
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the rose r = 4 sin 2θ and inside the circle r = 2
15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
1 < r < 2 and π/6 ≤ θ ≤ π/3
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=tan t, y=sec ² t−1
25–28. Horizontal and vertical tangents Find the points at which the following polar curves have horizontal or vertical tangent lines.
r = 4 cos θ