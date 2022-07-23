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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.1.86
Chapter 12, Problem 12.1.86

81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.


x = 2t sin t - t² cos t, y = 2t cos t + t² sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π

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Textbook Question

73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.


x=t ²−1, y=t ³ +t; t=2

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Textbook Question

How does the eccentricity determine the type of conic section?

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Textbook Question

84. Arc length for polar curves: Prove that the length of the curve r = f(θ) for α ≤ θ ≤ β is

L = ∫(α to β) √(f(θ)² + f'(θ)²) dθ.

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Textbook Question

45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.


The region inside the rose r = 4 sin 2θ and inside the circle r = 2

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Textbook Question

15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.


1 < r < 2 and π/6 ≤ θ ≤ π/3

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Textbook Question

31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.


x=tan t, y=sec ² t−1 

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