Textbook Question
73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=t ²−1, y=t ³ +t; t=2
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73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=t ²−1, y=t ³ +t; t=2
How does the eccentricity determine the type of conic section?
84. Arc length for polar curves: Prove that the length of the curve r = f(θ) for α ≤ θ ≤ β is
L = ∫(α to β) √(f(θ)² + f'(θ)²) dθ.
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the rose r = 4 sin 2θ and inside the circle r = 2
15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
1 < r < 2 and π/6 ≤ θ ≤ π/3
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=tan t, y=sec ² t−1