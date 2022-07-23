How does the eccentricity determine the type of conic section?

73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=t ²−1, y=t ³ +t; t=2
73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=t ²−1, y=t ³ +t; t=2
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2t sin t - t² cos t, y = 2t cos t + t² sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.
r = 2 cos θ and r = 1 + cos θ
84. Arc length for polar curves: Prove that the length of the curve r = f(θ) for α ≤ θ ≤ β is
L = ∫(α to β) √(f(θ)² + f'(θ)²) dθ.
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the rose r = 4 sin 2θ and inside the circle r = 2
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 2θ; (π/2, π/4)