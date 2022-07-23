81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2t sin t - t² cos t, y = 2t cos t + t² sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2t sin t - t² cos t, y = 2t cos t + t² sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
How does the eccentricity determine the type of conic section?
29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.
r = 2 cos θ and r = 1 + cos θ
31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(-4, 4√3)
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the rose r = 4 sin 2θ and inside the circle r = 2
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 2θ; (π/2, π/4)