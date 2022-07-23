Find the area of the region bounded by the astroid x = cos³ t, y = sin³ t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Circles in general Show that the polar equation
r² - 2r r₀ cos(θ - θ₀) = R² - r₀²
describes a circle of radius R whose center has polar coordinates (r₀, θ₀)
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Key Concepts
Polar Coordinates and Conversion to Cartesian Coordinates
Equation of a Circle in Cartesian Coordinates
Use of the Law of Cosines in Polar Form
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 4 cos 2θ; at the tips of the leaves
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
The length of the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px or x ² =4py is 4|p|.
53–56. Circular motion Find parametric equations that describe the circular path of the following objects. For Exercises 53–55, assume (x, y) denotes the position of the object relative to the origin at the center of the circle. Use the units of time specified in the problem. There are many ways to describe any circle.
The tip of the 15-inch second hand of a clock completes one revolution in 60 seconds.
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The line that passes through the points P(1, 1) and Q(3, 5), oriented in the direction of increasing x
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = eᵗ sin t, y = eᵗ cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π