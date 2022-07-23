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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.60b
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.60b

A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
b. Find the vertices, foci, directrices, and eccentricity of the curve."

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Textbook Question

51–52. {Use of Tech} Arc length of polar curves Find the approximate length of the following curves.

The limaçon r=3−6cosθ

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Textbook Question

27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.


r = 3 sin 4θ

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

c. The polar coordinates (3, -3π/4) and (-3, π/4) describe the same point in the plane.

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Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.

x²/4 + y²/25 = 1

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Textbook Question

22–23. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.

x = cos 2t, y = 2t - sin 2t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/4

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

a. A set of parametric equations for a given curve is always unique.

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