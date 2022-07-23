51–52. {Use of Tech} Arc length of polar curves Find the approximate length of the following curves.
The limaçon r=3−6cosθ
51–52. {Use of Tech} Arc length of polar curves Find the approximate length of the following curves.
The limaçon r=3−6cosθ
27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.
r = 3 sin 4θ
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The polar coordinates (3, -3π/4) and (-3, π/4) describe the same point in the plane.
53–57. Conic sections
a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.
x²/4 + y²/25 = 1
22–23. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
x = cos 2t, y = 2t - sin 2t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/4
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. A set of parametric equations for a given curve is always unique.