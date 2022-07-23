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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.1.64
Chapter 12, Problem 12.1.64

Air drop A plane traveling horizontally at 80 m/s over flat ground at an elevation of 3000 m releases an emergency packet. The trajectory of the packet is given by
x = 80t, y = −4.9t² + 3000, t ≥ 0
where the origin is the point on the ground directly beneath the plane at the moment of the release (see figure). Graph the trajectory of the packet and find the coordinates of the point where the packet lands.
Graph showing a plane at 3000 m height releasing a packet moving horizontally at 80 m/s with a parabolic descent.

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