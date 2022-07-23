57–62. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling the vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 1/(2 - 2 sin θ)
57–62. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling the vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 1/(2 - 2 sin θ)
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
The length of the latus rectum of a hyperbola centered at the origin is (2b²)/a = 2b√(1 - e²)
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
A hyperbola with vertices (±4, 0) and foci (±6, 0)
57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r² = 4 sin θ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
{Use of Tech} The complete limaçon r=4−2cosθ
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(4, 5π)