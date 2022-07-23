{Use of Tech} Implicit function graph Explain and carry out a method for graphing the curve x = 1 + cos² y − sin² y using parametric equations and a graphing utility.
Find the area of the region bounded by the astroid x = cos³ t, y = sin³ t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Parametric Equations
Area Enclosed by a Parametric Curve
Properties of the Astroid Curve
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
An ellipse with vertices (±5, 0), passing through the point (4, 3/5)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
A circle centered at the origin with radius 4, generated counterclockwise
Circles in general Show that the polar equation
r² - 2r r₀ cos(θ - θ₀) = R² - r₀²
describes a circle of radius R whose center has polar coordinates (r₀, θ₀)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The line that passes through the points P(1, 1) and Q(3, 5), oriented in the direction of increasing x
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = eᵗ sin t, y = eᵗ cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π