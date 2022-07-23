Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
b. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the y-axis?
Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
b. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the y-axis?
Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
b. Explain why tan θ = y/x.
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
b. Make a sketch of the curve showing the tangent line at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
Regions bounded by a spiral: Let Rₙ be the region bounded by the nth turn and the (n+1)st turn of the spiral r = e⁻ᶿ in the first and second quadrants, for θ ≥ 0 (see figure).
a. Find the area Aₙ of Rₙ.
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
a. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the x-axis?