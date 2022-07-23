Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
b. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the y-axis?
Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
b. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the y-axis?
Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
b. Explain why tan θ = y/x.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. An object following the parametric curve x=2cos 2πt, y=2 sin 2πt circles the origin once every 1 time unit.
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
a. x = 1 + s, y = 2s and x = 1 + 2t, y = 3t
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
a. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the x-axis?