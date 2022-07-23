Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
b. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the y-axis?
Volume of a hyperbolic cap Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus.
b. What is the volume of the solid that is generated when R is revolved about the y-axis?
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
b. x = 2 + 5s, y = 1 + s and x = 4 + 10t, y = 3 + 2t
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
b. Make a sketch of the curve showing the tangent line at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
Regions bounded by a spiral: Let Rₙ be the region bounded by the nth turn and the (n+1)st turn of the spiral r = e⁻ᶿ in the first and second quadrants, for θ ≥ 0 (see figure).
a. Find the area Aₙ of Rₙ.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. An object following the parametric curve x=2cos 2πt, y=2 sin 2πt circles the origin once every 1 time unit.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. On every ellipse, there are exactly two points at which the curve has slope s, where s is any real number.