Step 5: Compare the expressions for \( y \) in terms of \( x \) from all three sets. Notice that sets (a) and (c) yield \( y = 4 \pm \sqrt{\frac{x}{2}} \), while set (b) yields \( y = 4 + \sqrt{\frac{x}{2}} \) only. Also, consider the domain restrictions on \( t \) to confirm the ranges of \( x \) and \( y \) for each curve.