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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.1.96
Chapter 12, Problem 12.1.96

Multiple descriptions Which of the following parametric equations describe the same curve?
a. x = 2t², y = 4 + t; -4 ≤ t ≤ 4
b. x = 2t⁴, y = 4 + t²; -2 ≤ t ≤ 2
c. x = 2t^(2/3), y = 4 + t^(1/3); -64 ≤ t ≤ 64

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1
Step 1: Understand the goal is to determine which parametric equations describe the same curve by eliminating the parameter \( t \) and expressing \( y \) as a function of \( x \) or vice versa for each set.
Step 2: For equation set (a), start with \( x = 2t^{2} \). Solve for \( t^{2} \) to get \( t^{2} = \frac{x}{2} \). Then express \( y \) in terms of \( t \) as \( y = 4 + t \). Since \( t = \pm \sqrt{\frac{x}{2}} \), \( y \) can be written as \( y = 4 \pm \sqrt{\frac{x}{2}} \).
Step 3: For equation set (b), start with \( x = 2t^{4} \). Solve for \( t^{4} = \frac{x}{2} \). Then \( y = 4 + t^{2} \). Since \( t^{2} = \sqrt{t^{4}} = \sqrt{\frac{x}{2}} \), \( y = 4 + \sqrt{\frac{x}{2}} \).
Step 4: For equation set (c), start with \( x = 2t^{\frac{2}{3}} \). Solve for \( t^{\frac{2}{3}} = \frac{x}{2} \). Then \( y = 4 + t^{\frac{1}{3}} \). To relate \( y \) and \( x \), express \( t^{\frac{1}{3}} \) in terms of \( x \) by noting that \( t^{\frac{1}{3}} = \pm \sqrt{\frac{x}{2}} \) because \( (t^{\frac{1}{3}})^2 = t^{\frac{2}{3}} = \frac{x}{2} \). Thus, \( y = 4 \pm \sqrt{\frac{x}{2}} \).
Step 5: Compare the expressions for \( y \) in terms of \( x \) from all three sets. Notice that sets (a) and (c) yield \( y = 4 \pm \sqrt{\frac{x}{2}} \), while set (b) yields \( y = 4 + \sqrt{\frac{x}{2}} \) only. Also, consider the domain restrictions on \( t \) to confirm the ranges of \( x \) and \( y \) for each curve.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations and Curves

Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, usually t. Understanding how x and y depend on t helps visualize the curve's shape and direction. Different parametric forms can represent the same curve if they trace the same set of points.
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Parameterizing Equations

Eliminating the Parameter

To determine if two parametric equations describe the same curve, eliminate the parameter t to find a direct relationship between x and y. This often involves solving one equation for t and substituting into the other, revealing the underlying Cartesian equation of the curve.
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Eliminating the Parameter

Domain and Range of Parameters

The domain of the parameter t affects which portion of the curve is traced. Even if two parametric equations yield the same Cartesian equation, differences in parameter domains can result in different parts or directions of the curve being described.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
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