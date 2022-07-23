81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = sin t, y = t - cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = sin t, y = t - cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2
Find the slope of the parametric curve x=−2t ³ +1, y=3t ², for −∞<t<∞, at the point corresponding to t=2.
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = cos t, y = 1 + sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
x² = -6y; (-6, -6)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The segment of the parabola y=2x ²−4, where −1≤x≤5
93–94. Parametric equations of ellipses Find parametric equations (not unique) of the following ellipses (see Exercises 91–92). Graph the ellipse and find a description in terms of x and y.
An ellipse centered at (-2, -3) with major and minor axes of lengths 30 and 20, parallel to the x- and y-axes, respectively, generated counterclockwise (Hint: Shift the parametric equations.)