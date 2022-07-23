39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = cos t, y = 1 + sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Parametric Equations
Eliminating the Parameter
Curve Orientation and Description
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = sin t, y = t - cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2
Multiple descriptions Which of the following parametric equations describe the same curve?
a. x = 2t², y = 4 + t; -4 ≤ t ≤ 4
b. x = 2t⁴, y = 4 + t²; -2 ≤ t ≤ 2
c. x = 2t^(2/3), y = 4 + t^(1/3); -64 ≤ t ≤ 64
Find the slope of the parametric curve x=−2t ³ +1, y=3t ², for −∞<t<∞, at the point corresponding to t=2.
69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
x² = -6y; (-6, -6)
93–94. Parametric equations of ellipses Find parametric equations (not unique) of the following ellipses (see Exercises 91–92). Graph the ellipse and find a description in terms of x and y.
An ellipse centered at (-2, -3) with major and minor axes of lengths 30 and 20, parallel to the x- and y-axes, respectively, generated counterclockwise (Hint: Shift the parametric equations.)