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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.1.114
Chapter 12, Problem 12.1.114

Second derivative Assume a curve is given by the parametric equations x=f(t) and y=g(t), where f and g are twice differentiable. Use the Chain Rule to show that y″x=(fʹ(t)g″(t)−gʹ(t)f″(t))/(fʹ(t))³.  

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Textbook Question

57–62. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling the vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Use a graphing utility to check your work.


r = 1/(2 - 2 sin θ)

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Textbook Question

31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.

A parabola that opens to the right with directrix x = -4

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Textbook Question

90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.

Let L be the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px for p>0. Let F be the focus of the parabola, P be any point on the parabola to the left of L, and D be the (shortest) distance between P and L. Show that for all P, D+|FP|+ is a constant. Find the constant.

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Textbook Question

Given three polar coordinate representations for the origin.

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Textbook Question

57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.


r² = 4 sin θ  

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Textbook Question

25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.


(4, 5π)

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