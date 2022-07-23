Tangent line at the origin Find the polar equation of the line tangent to the polar curve r=4cosθ at the origin. Explain why the slope of this line is undefined.
What is the polar equation of the horizontal line y = 5?
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Key Concepts
Polar Coordinates
Conversion Between Cartesian and Polar Coordinates
Equation of a Horizontal Line in Polar Form
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = r − 1, y = r³; −4 ≤ r ≤ 4
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the curve r = √(cos θ)
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = 6 cos θ + 8 sin θ
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
a. Use a trigonometric substitution to find the length of the spiral, for 0≤θ≤√8.