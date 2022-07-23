Standard Equation of a Hyperbola Centered at the Origin

A hyperbola centered at the origin with a vertical transverse axis has the equation \( \frac{y^2}{a^2} - \frac{x^2}{b^2} = 1 \). Here, \(a\) is the distance from the center to each vertex along the y-axis, and \(b\) relates to the distance along the conjugate axis. This form is essential to write the equation based on given vertices and foci.