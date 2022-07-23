Tangent line at the origin Find the polar equation of the line tangent to the polar curve r=4cosθ at the origin. Explain why the slope of this line is undefined.
Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 12.1.25
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = r − 1, y = r³; −4 ≤ r ≤ 4
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Identify the given parametric equations: \(x = r - 1\) and \(y = r^{3}\), with the parameter \(r\) ranging from \(-4\) to \(4\).
To eliminate the parameter \(r\), solve the first equation for \(r\): \(r = x + 1\).
Substitute \(r = x + 1\) into the second equation to express \(y\) solely in terms of \(x\): \(y = (x + 1)^{3}\).
Recognize that the resulting equation \(y = (x + 1)^{3}\) represents a cubic curve, which is a shifted cubic function along the x-axis.
For the positive orientation, note that as \(r\) increases from \(-4\) to \(4\), \(x\) increases from \(-5\) to \(3\), and \(y\) follows the cubic relationship accordingly, indicating the direction of the curve from left to right.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t or r. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on the parameter, allowing representation of more complex curves and motions.
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Eliminating the Parameter
Eliminating the parameter involves rewriting the parametric equations to form a single equation relating x and y directly. This is done by solving one equation for the parameter and substituting into the other, which helps in identifying the curve's shape in the xy-plane.
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Eliminating the Parameter
Curve Orientation and Description
Curve orientation refers to the direction in which the curve is traced as the parameter increases. Describing the curve involves identifying its shape and key features, while orientation indicates the path's direction, important for understanding motion or flow along the curve.
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Summary of Curve Sketching
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