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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.2.13d
Chapter 1, Problem 1.2.13d

Composition of Functions


Copy and complete the following table.


d. <IMAGE>

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1
Understand the concept of composition of functions: If you have two functions, f(x) and g(x), the composition of these functions is denoted as (f ∘ g)(x) = f(g(x)). This means you first apply g to x, and then apply f to the result of g(x).
Identify the functions involved in the problem. Let's assume the table provides specific functions f(x) and g(x) for different values of x. You will need to use these functions to find the composition for each given x value.
For each x value in the table, calculate g(x) first. This involves substituting the x value into the function g(x) to find the output.
Once you have g(x), substitute this result into the function f(x) to find f(g(x)). This is the composition of the functions for the given x value.
Repeat the process for each x value provided in the table to complete it. Ensure you carefully follow the order of operations and substitution to accurately find the composition for each entry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composition of Functions

The composition of functions involves combining two functions to create a new function. If you have two functions, f(x) and g(x), the composition is denoted as (f ∘ g)(x) = f(g(x)). This means you first apply g to x, and then apply f to the result of g. Understanding this concept is crucial for solving problems that require evaluating or manipulating functions in calculus.
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Function Notation

Function notation is a way to represent functions and their operations clearly. It typically uses letters like f, g, and h to denote functions, with the input variable in parentheses. For example, f(x) indicates the output of function f when the input is x. Mastery of function notation is essential for working with compositions, as it helps in tracking inputs and outputs through multiple functions.
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Domain and Range

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) that the function can accept, while the range is the set of all possible output values (y-values) that the function can produce. When composing functions, it is important to consider the domain of the inner function and how it affects the overall composition. This ensures that the composition is valid and that all outputs are defined.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Evaluate each expression using the functions

f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0

x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2


e. g(f(0))

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Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.


f. y = √(x³ − 3)

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Textbook Question

The accompanying figure shows the graph of a function f(x) with domain [0,2] and range [0,1]. Find the domains and ranges of the following functions, and sketch their graphs.


<IMAGE>


c. 2f(x)

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Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.


c. y = x¹/⁴

272
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Textbook Question

Combining Functions


Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?


d. f² = ff

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Textbook Question

Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.


c. g(x) = (3x - 1)¹/³

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