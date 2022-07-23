Composition of Functions
Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
e. g(f(0))
Composition of Functions
Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
e. g(f(0))
Composition of Functions
Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.
f. y = √(x³ − 3)
The accompanying figure shows the graph of a function f(x) with domain [0,2] and range [0,1]. Find the domains and ranges of the following functions, and sketch their graphs.
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c. 2f(x)
Composition of Functions
Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.
c. y = x¹/⁴
Combining Functions
Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
d. f² = ff
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
c. g(x) = (3x - 1)¹/³