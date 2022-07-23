Law of Sines

The Law of Sines is a fundamental relationship in trigonometry that relates the angles and sides of a triangle. It states that the ratio of the length of a side of a triangle to the sine of its opposite angle is constant for all three sides and angles. This can be expressed mathematically as (sin A) / a = (sin B) / b = (sin C) / c, where A, B, and C are the angles, and a, b, and c are the lengths of the sides opposite those angles.