Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 61
Chapter 1, Problem 61

The law of sines The law of sines says that if a, b, and c are the sides opposite the angles A, B, and C in a triangle, then


(sin A) / a = (sin B) / b = (sin C) / c


Use the accompanying figures and the identity sin (π − θ) = sin θ, if required, to derive the law.


tri

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by considering a triangle with sides a, b, and c opposite to angles A, B, and C respectively. The goal is to relate the sides and angles using the law of sines.
Recall the formula for the area of a triangle: Area = (1/2) * base * height. For triangle ABC, you can express the area using each side as the base. For example, using side a as the base, the height is b * sin(C), so the area is (1/2) * a * b * sin(C).
Similarly, express the area using side b as the base: Area = (1/2) * b * c * sin(A), and using side c as the base: Area = (1/2) * c * a * sin(B).
Since all these expressions represent the same area, set them equal to each other: (1/2) * a * b * sin(C) = (1/2) * b * c * sin(A) = (1/2) * c * a * sin(B).
Divide each part of the equation by the product of the sides involved to isolate the sine terms: (sin A) / a = (sin B) / b = (sin C) / c. This is the law of sines, which shows the relationship between the sides and angles of a triangle.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines is a fundamental relationship in trigonometry that relates the angles and sides of a triangle. It states that the ratio of the length of a side of a triangle to the sine of its opposite angle is constant for all three sides and angles. This can be expressed mathematically as (sin A) / a = (sin B) / b = (sin C) / c, where A, B, and C are the angles, and a, b, and c are the lengths of the sides opposite those angles.
Recommended video:
05:40
Work Done On A Spring (Hooke's Law)

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. One important identity is sin(π - θ) = sin θ, which indicates that the sine function is symmetric about π/2. This identity can be useful in deriving relationships in triangles, particularly when working with angles that sum to π or 180 degrees.
Recommended video:
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities

Triangle Properties

Understanding the properties of triangles is essential for applying the Law of Sines. A triangle's angles always sum to 180 degrees, and the relationship between the angles and sides is crucial for solving problems. Additionally, knowing how to identify and label the sides and angles correctly is vital for applying the Law of Sines effectively in various geometric contexts.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derive a formula for tan (A − B).

482
views
Textbook Question

A triangle has side c = 2 and angles A = π/4 and B = π/3. Find the length a of the side opposite A.

214
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–68, ABC is a right triangle with the right angle at C. The sides opposite angles A, B, and C are a, b, and c, respectively.


a. Find a and b if c = 2, B = π/3.

b. Find a and c if b = 2, B = π/3.

306
views
Textbook Question

Apply the formula for cos (A − B) to the identity sin θ = cos (π/2 − θ) to obtain the addition formula for sin (A + B).

333
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, graph each function, not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.15–1.17, and applying an appropriate transformation.

y = - √(1 + x/2)

211
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–62, sketch the graph of the given function. What is the period of the function?


𝔂 = cos πx/2

212
views