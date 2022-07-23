Textbook Question
Finding Formulas for Functions
A point P in the first quadrant lies on the graph of the function f(x) = √x. Express the coordinates of P as functions of the slope of the line joining P to the origin.
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Finding Formulas for Functions
A point P in the first quadrant lies on the graph of the function f(x) = √x. Express the coordinates of P as functions of the slope of the line joining P to the origin.
Piecewise-Defined Functions
In Exercises 35 and 36, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = { √ -x, -4 ≤ x ≤ 0
{ √ x, 0 < x ≤ 4
Suppose that ƒ and g are both odd functions defined on the entire real line. Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
a. ƒg
b. ƒ³
c. ƒ(sin x)
d. g(sec x)
e. |g|