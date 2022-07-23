Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.1.12
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.12

Finding Formulas for Functions


A point P in the first quadrant lies on the graph of the function f(x) = √x. Express the coordinates of P as functions of the slope of the line joining P to the origin.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coordinates of point P on the graph of f(x) = √x. Since P lies on this graph, its coordinates can be expressed as (a, √a) for some positive value a.
Determine the slope of the line joining the origin (0, 0) to the point P (a, √a). The slope m is given by the formula m = (√a - 0) / (a - 0) = √a / a.
Express a in terms of the slope m. From the equation m = √a / a, we can rearrange to find a in terms of m: m = 1/√a, which implies √a = 1/m.
Solve for a by squaring both sides of the equation √a = 1/m to get a = 1/m².
Substitute a = 1/m² back into the coordinates of P. The x-coordinate is a = 1/m², and the y-coordinate is √a = 1/m. Therefore, the coordinates of P as functions of the slope m are (1/m², 1/m).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line

The slope of a line measures its steepness and is calculated as the change in the y-coordinate divided by the change in the x-coordinate between two points. For a line joining the origin (0,0) to a point P(x, f(x)), the slope can be expressed as f(x)/x. Understanding this concept is crucial for relating the coordinates of point P to the slope.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines

Function Representation

A function represents a relationship between inputs and outputs, typically expressed as f(x). In this case, f(x) = √x defines the output for any given input x. Recognizing how to manipulate and express functions is essential for deriving the coordinates of point P in terms of the slope.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions

Coordinate Geometry

Coordinate geometry involves the study of geometric figures using a coordinate system. In this context, the coordinates of point P are expressed as (x, √x). Understanding how to work with coordinates in the Cartesian plane is vital for solving problems related to slopes and functions.
Recommended video:
06:35
Changing Geometries
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Functions and Graphs


Find the domain of y = (x + 3) / (4 − √(x² − 9)).

314
views
Textbook Question

Radians and Degrees


On a circle of radius 10 m, how long is an arc that subtends a central angle of (a) 4π/5 radians? (b) 110°?

259
views
Textbook Question

A hot-air balloon rising straight up from a level field is tracked by a range finder located 500 ft from the point of liftoff. Express the balloon’s height as a function of the angle the line from the range finder to the balloon makes with the ground.

281
views
Textbook Question

Finding a Viewing Window


In Exercises 5–30, find an appropriate graphing software viewing window for the given function and use it to display that function’s graph. The window should give a picture of the overall behavior of the function. There is more than one choice, but incorrect choices can miss important aspects of the function.


f(x) = (x² − 1)/(x² + 1)

270
views
Textbook Question

Piecewise-Defined Functions


In Exercises 35 and 36, find the (a) domain and (b) range.



𝔂 = { √ -x, -4 ≤ x ≤ 0

{ √ x, 0 < x ≤ 4

249
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that ƒ and g are both odd functions defined on the entire real line. Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?


a. ƒg

b. ƒ³

c. ƒ(sin x)

d. g(sec x)

e. |g|

233
views