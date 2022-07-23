Functions and Graphs
Find the domain of y = (x + 3) / (4 − √(x² − 9)).
Functions and Graphs
Find the domain of y = (x + 3) / (4 − √(x² − 9)).
Radians and Degrees
On a circle of radius 10 m, how long is an arc that subtends a central angle of (a) 4π/5 radians? (b) 110°?
A hot-air balloon rising straight up from a level field is tracked by a range finder located 500 ft from the point of liftoff. Express the balloon’s height as a function of the angle the line from the range finder to the balloon makes with the ground.
Finding a Viewing Window
In Exercises 5–30, find an appropriate graphing software viewing window for the given function and use it to display that function’s graph. The window should give a picture of the overall behavior of the function. There is more than one choice, but incorrect choices can miss important aspects of the function.
f(x) = (x² − 1)/(x² + 1)
Piecewise-Defined Functions
In Exercises 35 and 36, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = { √ -x, -4 ≤ x ≤ 0
{ √ x, 0 < x ≤ 4
Suppose that ƒ and g are both odd functions defined on the entire real line. Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
a. ƒg
b. ƒ³
c. ƒ(sin x)
d. g(sec x)
e. |g|