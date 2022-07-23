Textbook Question
Functions and Graphs
Find the domain of y = (x + 3) / (4 − √(x² − 9)).
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Functions and Graphs
Find the domain of y = (x + 3) / (4 − √(x² − 9)).
Finding a Viewing Window
In Exercises 5–30, find an appropriate graphing software viewing window for the given function and use it to display that function’s graph. The window should give a picture of the overall behavior of the function. There is more than one choice, but incorrect choices can miss important aspects of the function.
f(x) = (x² − 1)/(x² + 1)
Finding Formulas for Functions
A point P in the first quadrant lies on the graph of the function f(x) = √x. Express the coordinates of P as functions of the slope of the line joining P to the origin.
Piecewise-Defined Functions
In Exercises 35 and 36, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = { √ -x, -4 ≤ x ≤ 0
{ √ x, 0 < x ≤ 4