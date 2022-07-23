Textbook Question
Graph the function y = √|x|.
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Graph the function y = √|x|.
Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 3 and 4, find the domains of f, g, f/g and g/f.
f(x) = 1, g(x) = 1 + √x
Finding Formulas for Functions
Consider the point (x,y) lying on the graph of y = √(x − 3). Let L be the distance between the points (x,y) and (4,0). Write L as a function of y.
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = x cos x
Finding Formulas for Functions
Express the side length of a square as a function of the length d of the square’s diagonal. Then express the area as a function of the diagonal length.
General Sine Curves
For
f(x) = A sin ((2π/B)(x – C) +D
identify A, B, C, and D for the sine functions in Exercises 67–70 and sketch their graphs.
y = ½ sin (πx – x) + ½