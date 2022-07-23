Domain of a Function

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function y = 2e⁻ˣ - 3, the exponential function e⁻ˣ is defined for all real numbers, meaning the domain is all real numbers, or (-∞, ∞). Understanding the domain is crucial for determining where the function can be evaluated.