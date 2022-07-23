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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.23
Chapter 1, Problem 1.23

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.


𝔂 = 2e⁻ˣ - 3

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1
Step 1: Understand the function given, which is 𝔂 = 2e⁻ˣ - 3. This is an exponential function where the base is e (Euler's number) and the exponent is -x.
Step 2: Determine the domain of the function. The domain of an exponential function is all real numbers because you can substitute any real number for x without restriction. Therefore, the domain is (-∞, ∞).
Step 3: Analyze the behavior of the function to find the range. As x approaches positive infinity, e⁻ˣ approaches 0, making 𝔂 approach -3. As x approaches negative infinity, e⁻ˣ becomes very large, making 𝔂 approach positive infinity.
Step 4: Conclude the range based on the behavior of the function. Since 𝔂 approaches -3 but never actually reaches it, and can increase without bound, the range is (-3, ∞).
Step 5: Summarize the findings: The domain of the function is all real numbers (-∞, ∞), and the range is all real numbers greater than -3, which is (-3, ∞).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function y = 2e⁻ˣ - 3, the exponential function e⁻ˣ is defined for all real numbers, meaning the domain is all real numbers, or (-∞, ∞). Understanding the domain is crucial for determining where the function can be evaluated.
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Range of a Function

The range of a function is the set of all possible output values (y-values) that the function can produce. For the function y = 2e⁻ˣ - 3, as x approaches infinity, e⁻ˣ approaches 0, making y approach -3. As x approaches negative infinity, y approaches positive infinity. Thus, the range is (-3, ∞). Knowing the range helps in understanding the behavior of the function.
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Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a * bˣ, where a is a constant, b is a positive real number, and x is the exponent. In the given function y = 2e⁻ˣ - 3, the base e (approximately 2.718) is a natural constant, and the function exhibits rapid growth or decay. Understanding the properties of exponential functions is essential for analyzing their behavior and transformations.
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