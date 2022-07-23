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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.1.16
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.16

Functions and Graphs


Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.


f(x) = 1 − 2x − x²

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of function: The given function \( f(x) = 1 - 2x - x^2 \) is a quadratic function. Quadratic functions are polynomials of degree 2.
Determine the natural domain: Since \( f(x) \) is a polynomial, it is defined for all real numbers. Therefore, the natural domain of \( f(x) \) is \( (-\infty, \infty) \).
Find the vertex of the parabola: The vertex form of a quadratic function is \( f(x) = a(x-h)^2 + k \). To find the vertex, use the formula \( h = -\frac{b}{2a} \) where \( a = -1 \) and \( b = -2 \).
Calculate the vertex: Substitute \( a = -1 \) and \( b = -2 \) into the formula \( h = -\frac{-2}{2(-1)} \) to find the x-coordinate of the vertex. Then, substitute this value back into the function to find the y-coordinate.
Sketch the graph: Plot the vertex and a few additional points by choosing x-values and calculating corresponding y-values. Since the coefficient of \( x^2 \) is negative, the parabola opens downwards. Draw the parabola using the vertex and points as a guide.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Domain

The natural domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For polynomial functions like f(x) = 1 - 2x - x², the natural domain is typically all real numbers, as polynomials do not have restrictions such as division by zero or square roots of negative numbers.
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Graphing Functions

Graphing a function involves plotting its output values (y-values) against its input values (x-values) on a coordinate plane. For the function f(x) = 1 - 2x - x², this requires determining key points, such as intercepts and turning points, and understanding the shape of the graph, which is a downward-opening parabola due to the negative leading coefficient.
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Quadratic Functions

Quadratic functions are polynomial functions of degree two, typically expressed in the form f(x) = ax² + bx + c. The function f(x) = 1 - 2x - x² can be rewritten as f(x) = -x² - 2x + 1, revealing its parabolic nature. The vertex, axis of symmetry, and direction of opening are key features that help in graphing and analyzing the function.
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