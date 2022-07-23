Textbook Question
The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
Does ⌊x⌋ = ⌈x⌉ for all real x? Give reasons for your answer.
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The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
Does ⌊x⌋ = ⌈x⌉ for all real x? Give reasons for your answer.
Solving Trigonometric Equations
For Exercises 51–54, solve for the angle θ, where 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π.
sin² θ = cos² θ
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = sec x tan x
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x⁴ + 3x² − 1
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
sin x²
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
g(x) = x/(x² − 1)