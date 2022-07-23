Graph the function y = √|x|.

Textbook Question
The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
Does ⌊x⌋ = ⌈x⌉ for all real x? Give reasons for your answer.
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The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
Does ⌊x⌋ = ⌈x⌉ for all real x? Give reasons for your answer.
Solving Trigonometric Equations
For Exercises 51–54, solve for the angle θ, where 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π.
sin² θ = cos² θ
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 2e⁻ˣ - 3
Algebraic Combinations
In Exercises 3 and 4, find the domains of f, g, f/g and g/f.
f(x) = 1, g(x) = 1 + √x
Finding Formulas for Functions
Express the side length of a square as a function of the length d of the square’s diagonal. Then express the area as a function of the diagonal length.
General Sine Curves
For
f(x) = A sin ((2π/B)(x – C) +D
identify A, B, C, and D for the sine functions in Exercises 67–70 and sketch their graphs.
y = ½ sin (πx – x) + ½