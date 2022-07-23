Textbook Question
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
a. <IMAGE>
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Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
a. <IMAGE>
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 4 sin ( 1 )
x
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–56.
y = (x + 1)²/³
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 2 + 3x² .
x² + 4
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
a. <IMAGE>
Functions and Graphs
Graph the following equations and explain why they are not graphs of functions of x.
a. |y| = x