Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 4 sin ( 1 )
x
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In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 4 sin ( 1 )
x
Composition of Functions
Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.
a. y = 2x − 3
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
________
𝔂 = 5 - √ x² - 2x - 3
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 2 + 3x² .
x² + 4
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
a. <IMAGE>
Functions and Graphs
Graph the following equations and explain why they are not graphs of functions of x.
a. |y| = x