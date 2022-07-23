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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.2.13b
Chapter 1, Problem 1.2.13b

Composition of Functions


Copy and complete the following table.


b. <IMAGE>

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1
Identify the functions involved in the composition. Let's say we have two functions, f(x) and g(x). The composition of these functions is denoted as (f ∘ g)(x), which means f(g(x)).
Determine the domain of the inner function, g(x). This is the set of all x-values for which g(x) is defined.
Evaluate the inner function, g(x), for the given x-values in the table. Substitute each x-value into g(x) to find the corresponding output.
Substitute the output of g(x) into the outer function, f(x). For each x-value, use the result from g(x) as the input for f(x) to find the final output.
Complete the table by filling in the results of the composition (f ∘ g)(x) for each x-value. Ensure that each step follows logically from the previous one, and check for any restrictions in the domain of f(x) that might affect the composition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composition of Functions

The composition of functions involves combining two functions to create a new function. If you have two functions, f(x) and g(x), the composition is denoted as (f ∘ g)(x) = f(g(x)). This means you first apply g to x, and then apply f to the result of g. Understanding this concept is crucial for solving problems that require evaluating or manipulating functions in calculus.
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Function Notation

Function notation is a way to represent functions and their operations clearly. It typically uses symbols like f(x) to denote a function f evaluated at x. This notation helps in understanding how to manipulate and combine functions, especially when dealing with compositions, inverses, or transformations. Familiarity with function notation is essential for interpreting and completing function-related tasks.
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Domain and Range

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined, while the range is the set of all possible output values (y-values). When composing functions, it is important to consider the domain of the inner function and how it affects the overall composition. Understanding domain and range ensures that the composed function is valid and helps avoid undefined expressions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Greatest and Least Integer Functions


For what values of x is


b. ⌈x⌉ = 0

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Textbook Question

Industrial costs A power plant sits next to a river where the river is 800 ft wide. Laying a new cable from the plant to a location in the city 2 mi downstream on the opposite side costs \$180 per foot across the river and \$100 per foot along the land.


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b. Generate a table of values to determine whether the least expensive location for point Q is less than 2000 ft or greater than 2000 ft from point P.

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Textbook Question

Combining Functions


Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?


b. f/g

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Textbook Question

Functions


In Exercises 7 and 8, which of the graphs are graphs of functions of x, and which are not? Give reasons for your answers.


b. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.


b. ƒ(x) = (x + 1)⁴

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Textbook Question

Piecewise-Defined Functions


Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.


b. <IMAGE>

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