Series with Geometric Terms
In Exercises 7–14, write out the first eight terms of each series to show how the series starts. Then find the sum of the series or show that it diverges.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [(1 / 2ⁿ) + ((-1)ⁿ / 5ⁿ)]
Series with Geometric Terms
In Exercises 7–14, write out the first eight terms of each series to show how the series starts. Then find the sum of the series or show that it diverges.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [(1 / 2ⁿ) + ((-1)ⁿ / 5ⁿ)]
Finding Terms of a Sequence
Each of Exercises 1–6 gives a formula for the nth term aₙ of a sequence {aₙ}. Find the values of a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄.
aₙ = 2 + (-1)ⁿ
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 13–46 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. (When you check an answer, remember that there may be more than one way to determine the series’ convergence or divergence.)
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1 + 1/n)ⁿ
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (1/n) ∫₁ⁿ (1/x) dx
Which series in Exercises 53–76 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. If a series converges, find its sum.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) e^(−2n)
Does the series
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1/n − 1/n²)
converge or diverge? Justify your answer.