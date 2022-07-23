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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.1.4
Chapter 10, Problem 10.1.4

Finding Terms of a Sequence
Each of Exercises 1–6 gives a formula for the nth term aₙ of a sequence {aₙ}. Find the values of a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄.
aₙ = 2 + (-1)ⁿ

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Textbook Question

Determining Convergence or Divergence

Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (2ⁿ + 3ⁿ) / (3ⁿ + 4ⁿ)

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Textbook Question

Series with Geometric Terms

In Exercises 7–14, write out the first eight terms of each series to show how the series starts. Then find the sum of the series or show that it diverges.

∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [(1 / 2ⁿ) + ((-1)ⁿ / 5ⁿ)]

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Textbook Question

Determining Convergence or Divergence

Which of the series in Exercises 13–46 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. (When you check an answer, remember that there may be more than one way to determine the series’ convergence or divergence.)

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1 + 1/n)ⁿ

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Textbook Question

Absolute and Conditional Convergence

Which of the series in Exercises 15–48 converge absolutely, which converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (ⁿ√10)]

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Textbook Question

Convergence and Divergence

Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.

aₙ = (1/n) ∫₁ⁿ (1/x) dx

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Textbook Question

Limit Comparison Test

In Exercises 9–16, use the Limit Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) n(n + 1) / ((n² + 1)(n − 1))

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