Textbook Question
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]
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Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]
Assume that the series ∑ aₙxⁿ converges for x = 4 and diverges for x = 7. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
e. Diverges for x = 8
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]