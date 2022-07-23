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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.7.32c
Chapter 10, Problem 10.7.32c

Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?

∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]

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Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 4/5. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.

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Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?

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Use the Cauchy condensation test from Exercise 59 to show that:

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]

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