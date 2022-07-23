Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 1/3. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.
a. ∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(bₙ₊₁ + bₙ) / n 4ⁿ]
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) xⁿ/nⁿ
The series
sec x = 1 + x²/2 + 5x⁴/24 + 61x⁶/720 + 277x⁸/8064 + ⋯
converges to sec x for −π/2 < x < π/2.
a. Find the first five terms of a power series for the function ln|sec x + tan x|. For what values of x should the series converge?
Assume that the series ∑ aₙ(x − 2)ⁿ converges for x = −1 and diverges for x = 6. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
a. Converges absolutely for x = 1
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]