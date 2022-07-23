Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (n!)² / (2ⁿ (2n)!) ] xⁿ
Finding nth Partial Sums
In Exercises 1–6, find a formula for the nth partial sum of each series and use it to find the series’ sum if the series converges.
2 + (2/3) + (2/9) + (2/27) + … + (2 / 3ⁿ⁻¹) + …
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
2, 6, 10, 14, 18, …Every other even positive integer
Absolute and Conditional Convergence
Which of the series in Exercises 15–48 converge absolutely, which converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ / (1 + √n)]
Limit Comparison Test
In Exercises 9–16, use the Limit Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) n(n + 1) / ((n² + 1)(n − 1))