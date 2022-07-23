Textbook Question
Polar Coordinates
Plot the following points, given in polar coordinates. Then find all the polar coordinates of each point.
a. (2, π/2)
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Polar Coordinates
Plot the following points, given in polar coordinates. Then find all the polar coordinates of each point.
a. (2, π/2)
Polar to Cartesian Coordinates
Find the Cartesian coordinates of the following points, given in polar coordinates.
c. (0, π/2)
Theory and Examples
Volume Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region enclosed by the ellipse 9x² + 4y² = 36 about the y−axis.
Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ < 2π and r ≥ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
b. (-3,0)