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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.3.9c
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.9c

Cartesian to Polar Coordinates


Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π and r ≤ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.


c. (−1, √3)

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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Polar Coordinates


Plot the following points, given in polar coordinates. Then find all the polar coordinates of each point.


a. (2, π/2)

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Textbook Question

Polar to Cartesian Coordinates


Find the Cartesian coordinates of the following points, given in polar coordinates.


c. (0, π/2)

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


Volume Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region enclosed by the ellipse 9x² + 4y² = 36 about the y−axis.

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Textbook Question

Cartesian to Polar Coordinates


Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ < 2π and r ≥ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.


b. (-3,0)

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