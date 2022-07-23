Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π and r ≤ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
c. (−1, √3)
Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π and r ≤ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
c. (−1, √3)
Finding Parametric Equations
Find parametric equations and a parameter interval for the motion of a particle that starts at (a, 0) and traces the circle x²+y²=a².
a. once clockwise.
(There are many ways to do these, so your answers may not be the same as the ones at the back of the text.)
Theory and Examples
Volume Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region enclosed by the ellipse 9x² + 4y² = 36 about the y−axis.
Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ < 2π and r ≥ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
b. (-3,0)
Shifting Conic Sections
You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.
The hyperbola (y²/4) − (x²/5) = 1 is shifted 2 units down to generate the hyperbola (y + 2)²/4 − x²/5 = 1.
a. Find the center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes of the new hyperbola.
Cycloid
a. Find the length of one arch of the cycloid x = a(t − sin t), y = a(1 − cos t).