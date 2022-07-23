Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
9x² + 4y² = 36
Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
9x² + 4y² = 36
Graphing Conic Sections
Exercises 63-68 give equations for conic sections and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each curve is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new conic section, and find the new foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes, as appropriate. If the curve is a parabola, find the new directrix as well.
x²/169 + y²/144 = 1, right 5, up 12
Identifying Conic Sections
Complete the squares to identify the conic sections in Exercises 69-76. Find their foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes (as appropriate). If the curve is a parabola, find its directrix as well.
x² + y² + 4x + 2y = 1
Graphing Conic Sections
Find the eccentricities of the ellipses and hyperbolas in Exercises 59–62. Sketch each conic section. Include the foci, vertices, and asymptotes (as appropriate) in your sketch.
5y² − 4x² = 20
Polar to Cartesian Equations
Sketch the lines in Exercises 23-28. Also, find a Cartesian equation for each line.
r cos (θ − 3π/4) = (√2)/2
Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
Line through (1,-2) with slope 3