Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.PE.6
Chapter 11, Problem 11.PE.6

Identifying Parametric Equations in the Plane


Exercises 1–6 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation and indicate the direction of motion and the portion traced by the particle.


x = 4 cos t, y = 9 sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines


Find parametric equations for the given curve.


9x² + 4y² = 36

18
views
Textbook Question

Graphing Conic Sections


Exercises 63-68 give equations for conic sections and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each curve is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new conic section, and find the new foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes, as appropriate. If the curve is a parabola, find the new directrix as well.


x²/169 + y²/144 = 1, right 5, up 12

33
views
Textbook Question

Identifying Conic Sections


Complete the squares to identify the conic sections in Exercises 69-76. Find their foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes (as appropriate). If the curve is a parabola, find its directrix as well.


x² + y² + 4x + 2y = 1

34
views
Textbook Question

Graphing Conic Sections


Find the eccentricities of the ellipses and hyperbolas in Exercises 59–62. Sketch each conic section. Include the foci, vertices, and asymptotes (as appropriate) in your sketch.


5y² − 4x² = 20

31
views
Textbook Question

Polar to Cartesian Equations


Sketch the lines in Exercises 23-28. Also, find a Cartesian equation for each line.


r cos (θ − 3π/4) = (√2)/2

25
views
Textbook Question

Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines


Find parametric equations for the given curve.


Line through (1,-2) with slope 3

25
views