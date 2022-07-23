Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
9x² + 4y² = 36
Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
9x² + 4y² = 36
Identifying Parametric Equations in the Plane
Exercises 1–6 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation and indicate the direction of motion and the portion traced by the particle.
x = √t, y = 1 − √t, t ≥ 0
Identifying Parametric Equations in the Plane
Exercises 1–6 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation and indicate the direction of motion and the portion traced by the particle.
x = 4 cos t, y = 9 sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Area in Polar Coordinates
Find the areas of the regions in the polar coordinate plane described in Exercises 47–50.
Inside the cardioid r = 2(1 + sin θ) and outside the circle r = 2 sin θ
Polar to Cartesian Equations
Sketch the lines in Exercises 23-28. Also, find a Cartesian equation for each line.
r cos (θ − 3π/4) = (√2)/2
Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
Line through (1,-2) with slope 3