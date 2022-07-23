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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.1.4b
Chapter 2, Problem 2.1.4b

Average Rates of Change


In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.


g(t)=2+cos t


b. [0,π]

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1
Identify the function g(t) = 2 + cos(t) and the interval [0, π].
Recall the formula for the average rate of change of a function g(t) over an interval [a, b], which is given by: \( \frac{g(b) - g(a)}{b - a} \).
Substitute the endpoints of the interval into the function: calculate g(0) and g(π).
Evaluate g(0) = 2 + cos(0) and g(π) = 2 + cos(π).
Substitute g(0) and g(π) into the average rate of change formula: \( \frac{g(\pi) - g(0)}{\pi - 0} \) and simplify the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Rate of Change

The average rate of change of a function over an interval is defined as the change in the function's value divided by the change in the input value. Mathematically, it is expressed as (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a), where [a, b] is the interval. This concept helps in understanding how a function behaves on average over a specified range.
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Average Value of a Function

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value into a function to determine its output. For the function g(t) = 2 + cos(t), evaluating it at the endpoints of the interval [0, π] means calculating g(0) and g(π). This step is crucial for finding the average rate of change, as it provides the necessary values to apply the average rate of change formula.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as cosine, are periodic functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. The function g(t) = 2 + cos(t) combines a constant and a cosine function, which oscillates between -1 and 1. Understanding the behavior of cosine over the interval [0, π] is essential for accurately calculating the average rate of change, as it influences the function's values at the endpoints.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph of the greatest integer function y = ⌊x⌋, Figure 1.10 in Section 1.1, to help you find the limits in Exercises 21 and 22.


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b. limt→4−(t−⌊t⌋)

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Textbook Question

Infinite Limits


Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


b. lim x→0⁻ 2 / (3x¹/³)

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Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity

On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


b. g(x) = x³/⁴

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Textbook Question

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let f(x)=(x² − 1)/(|x| − 1).


b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing f near c = -1 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→−1.

308
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Textbook Question

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let g(θ) = (sinθ) / θ.


b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing g near θ₀ = 0.

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Textbook Question

Suppose limx→b f(x) = 7 and lim x→b g(x) = −3. Find


b. limx→b f(x)⋅g(x)

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