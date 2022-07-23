Use the graph of the greatest integer function y = ⌊x⌋, Figure 1.10 in Section 1.1, to help you find the limits in Exercises 21 and 22.
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b. limt→4−(t−⌊t⌋)
Use the graph of the greatest integer function y = ⌊x⌋, Figure 1.10 in Section 1.1, to help you find the limits in Exercises 21 and 22.
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b. limt→4−(t−⌊t⌋)
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
b. lim x→0⁻ 2 / (3x¹/³)
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
b. g(x) = x³/⁴
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let f(x)=(x² − 1)/(|x| − 1).
b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing f near c = -1 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→−1.
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let g(θ) = (sinθ) / θ.
b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing g near θ₀ = 0.
Suppose limx→b f(x) = 7 and lim x→b g(x) = −3. Find
b. limx→b f(x)⋅g(x)