Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
b. lim x→0⁻ 2 / (3x¹/³)
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
b. lim x→0⁻ 2 / (3x¹/³)
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
g(t)=2+cos t
b. [0,π]
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let f(x)=(x² − 1)/(|x| − 1).
b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing f near c = -1 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→−1.
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let G(x)=(x + 6)/(x² + 4x − 12)
b. Support your conclusions in part (a) by graphing G and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→−6.
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let g(θ) = (sinθ) / θ.
b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing g near θ₀ = 0.
Suppose limx→b f(x) = 7 and lim x→b g(x) = −3. Find
b. limx→b f(x)⋅g(x)